Name: Ian MacConnachie

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @ianmac2006

Instagram: ianmac2006

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Acceleration, Mid-West BOOM, Westmont Yard 7v7, HS lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16324524/638801d402bb760514d36b01

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Versatile athlete who can play many positions, fast and quick in and out of breaks, very high work ethic, and learns playbooks efficiently

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating our cross town rivals 2 times in the same season, I had 50+ yards in each game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Julio Jones due to his very high level work ethic and his abilities on the field. He also holds his teammates accountable.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track for my high school.