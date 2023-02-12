Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Isaiah Brow



School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @thatkid_zay23

Instagram: 12._zb

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16664236/63547f143448b70d78be0d89

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois, Michigan state, Toledo, wester Michigan.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Attitude, personality

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Every time I step on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stephon Diggs because I think are routes compare.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball.