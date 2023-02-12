Meet: 2025 WR Isaiah Brown
Name: Isaiah Brow\n
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @thatkid_zay23
Instagram: 12._zb
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16664236/63547f143448b70d78be0d89
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Illinois, Michigan state, Toledo, wester Michigan.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Attitude, personality
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Every time I step on the field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stephon Diggs because I think are routes compare.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball.