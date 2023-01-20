Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jayden Banks

School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Jaydenbanks80

Instagram: 5starbanks

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g29QYkDgnbc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

my love for the game and my willingness to never quit

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The atmosphere i am surrounded in during games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

ceedee lamb, he is a slot WR and that is my position I model my game after him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track