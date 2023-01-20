Meet: 2025 WR Jayden Banks
Name: Jayden Banks
School: Homewood-Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Jaydenbanks80
Instagram: 5starbanks
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g29QYkDgnbc
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
my love for the game and my willingness to never quit
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
The atmosphere i am surrounded in during games
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
ceedee lamb, he is a slot WR and that is my position I model my game after him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I run track