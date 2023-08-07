Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jerrell Benson

School: Lincoln Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @5kjerrell

Instagram: 5k.jerrell

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16747526/637a57440660c4052cc57f95

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Im great helping out my teammates especially other receivers on different routes and plays and just football knowledge to help them succeed as well. Im a good listener and a fast learner. I take criticism well and apply it to my game. Skill wise my hands are one of my top skills i also have above average speed and I like to say I play physical even being undersized.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring the first touchdown to open up the season on the first offensive play of the game. Also going to college camps. I really like the environment and always compete to the best of my abilities.and want to getthere by any means possible.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Right now probably Marvin Harrison Jr. Just his game and how much he emphasizes all his movements and his routes. He also has great hands and for him to only be in college and already at this skill level makes me like him even more. I just want to model my game to his.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Track and basketball