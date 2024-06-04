Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kahari Hughes

School: Johnson College Prep

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 168 pounds

Position: WR/LB

Twitter: @justhari13

Instagram: ombharii

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17784310/65075e0cbed6c508e4ac6781

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. NLA Chicago

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring determination, leadership, and a strong work ethic to the team. I'm ready to give my all both on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments would be sacking the QB’s it just bring so much joy to me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Travis Hunter, he’s my favorite because he stand out and he play with an purpose and he’s fearless just like I am.