Meet: 2025 WR Matt Williamson
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Matt Williamson
School: Streator
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @m_williamson06
Instagram: matt.williamsonnnn
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16418340/6553a9baf56a2a0378f54c48
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a red zone threat on the field. Off the field, im a hard worker and a pretty disciplined guy
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring a touchdown and then being crowded and celebrating with all my teammates in the end zone. Then going on the sideline and hugging my positional coach after a big time score in a big time moment
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julio Jones. I love watching how he plays the game and how smooth he is