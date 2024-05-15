Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Matt Williamson

School: Streator

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @m_williamson06

Instagram: matt.williamsonnnn

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16418340/6553a9baf56a2a0378f54c48

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a red zone threat on the field. Off the field, im a hard worker and a pretty disciplined guy

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring a touchdown and then being crowded and celebrating with all my teammates in the end zone. Then going on the sideline and hugging my positional coach after a big time score in a big time moment

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julio Jones. I love watching how he plays the game and how smooth he is