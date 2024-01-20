Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nahjir Woods

School: Decatur MacArthur

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @nahjir_woods

Instagram: @nahj1r

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18685219/65413bac2aa7cb0da0d349e7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great iq, work ethic, and the ability to take constructive criticism.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Defeating Sacred Heart griffin at Home after they beat us my first two years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel because he is very versatile and can be put anywhere.