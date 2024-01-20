Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2025 WR Nahjir Woods

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Advertisement

Name: Nahjir Woods

School: Decatur MacArthur

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @nahjir_woods

Instagram: @nahj1r

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18685219/65413bac2aa7cb0da0d349e7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great iq, work ethic, and the ability to take constructive criticism.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Defeating Sacred Heart griffin at Home after they beat us my first two years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel because he is very versatile and can be put anywhere.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement