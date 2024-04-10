Meet: 2025 WR/RB Christian Smith
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Christian Smith
School: Joliet Central
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 162 pounds
Position: WR/RB
Twitter: @christian_smit6
Instagram: cjsmith_19
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16377798/6565f7b30660c207a4add7b9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, dedication, hard work on and off the field, teamwork
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Practicing together and seeing improvement in my playing skills
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton. He has always inspired me by the way he has played and the dedication he showed to the game.