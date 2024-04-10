Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Christian Smith

School: Joliet Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 162 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @christian_smit6

Instagram: cjsmith_19

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16377798/6565f7b30660c207a4add7b9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, dedication, hard work on and off the field, teamwork

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Practicing together and seeing improvement in my playing skills

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. He has always inspired me by the way he has played and the dedication he showed to the game.