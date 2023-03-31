News More News
Meet: 2025 WR Reece Powers

Name: Reece Powers

School: West Aurora

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @reece05658083

Instagram: rjpowers12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

lifting, no 7on7 team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16487020/635981377bd3670260e26f5b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leader, coachable, 100% every rep

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

making big plays in clutch moments. winning with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

jamarr chase because i like watching his route running.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

baseball

