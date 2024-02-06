Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Griffen Becker

School: Breese Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @griffenbecker

Team Training.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18186637/655e4e5e386ebb0bf0657efb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Tall target that brings great athleticism and moves his body effectively, extremely coachable and brings great energy and leadership to the team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the Milk Bowl, the annual tradition game against cross town rivals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sam LaPorta- he came from Highland which is 20 miles from my hometown, I've been told that I have a lot of similarities to him when he was my age. A small town kid can dream big!