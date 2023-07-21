Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Liam Kolinski

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @liam82394061

Instagram: liam.kolinski_14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Supreme 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16206615/64191bdea018db04f039504c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Indiana State, Washington University, Illinois, North Dakota State, and Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I will bring a work ethic that is unmatched, I am very coachable, and have the skills

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The game against IC catholic prep was one of the best games i’ve played so far in my high school career and building a relationship like no other with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

DK Metcalf, because he is one of the most physical players out there and he can go up and get any ball that is thrown his way

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball