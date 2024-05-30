Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tanner Siems

School: St. Joseph Ogden

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @siems_tanner

Instagram: tannersiems_22

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16314713/66022bc00316c7636b071bd4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Being able to catch the ball over DB’s and blocking as hard and as long as I can.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Pre game locker room and beating our rival Tolono Unity at their place

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Pickens because I love the way that he blocks and how he makes big plays.