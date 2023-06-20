Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Major

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 173 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @_tylermajor

Instagram: _tymajor

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16312094/635590f996811803d03a4bf4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, Competitiveness, Explosiveness & Lateral Quickness

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to compete with varsity and be with them in the playoffs against Pekin

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon diggs because of his route running and ability to create separation from the defenders. I study his releases and add it to my workouts to help me be a more explosive wide receiver. Also Zay flowers because of his ability to juke out defenders and be shifty.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Basketball