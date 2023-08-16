Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zach Schaefer

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 188 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Zach1Schaefer

Instagram: @zachschaefer1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Team Lifting and Dick Cook Athletics for lifting. For speed I go to Acceleration.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16112747/63547ced478eac0e70f5e3b2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Eastern Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring great leadership and energy to the team. Always trying to build up my teammates.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Always winning a rival game and play off games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jack Sanborn. I loved how he was undrafted and when he got him into the games he played really good.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field