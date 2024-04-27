Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Antonio Benson Jr.

School: Chicago Mt. Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @antoniobenson_2

Instagram: @abj._2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Athletic Konnection Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18456677/653dc275478d55089814f94d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My versatility. Being able to play multiple positions. My athleticism.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 2023 CCL Blue JV Co-Championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sauce Gardner because I admire how he plays the game. He is fun to watch. He has good technique that I can learn from.