Name: Bryce Erkman

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB/RB

Twitter: @bryce_erkman

Instagram: bryce.erkman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT Tom Nelson Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18264303/655e5f1b5b3d080560582056

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, team player, leader, never put my self before others

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having 2 picks in 1 game and making it to the semi finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley plays hard and has a really good work ethic and keeps trying to get better