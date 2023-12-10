Meet: 2026 ATH Bryce Erkman
Name: Bryce Erkman
School: Lake Zurich
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR/DB/RB
Twitter: @bryce_erkman
Instagram: bryce.erkman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT Tom Nelson Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18264303/655e5f1b5b3d080560582056
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker, team player, leader, never put my self before others
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having 2 picks in 1 game and making it to the semi finals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquon Barkley plays hard and has a really good work ethic and keeps trying to get better