Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Cornell Conely

School: Hyde Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @fearjuju

Instagram: @5starrju

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Yes I play with heroh and supreme7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18302799/63d98a3e4deb6f05944678fd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m just very different from others. I make sure I’m progressing and getting better. I can play literally every position but linemen I know every job on the field.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Peewee years 2015-2017 some of the best supporting games and going crazy and being the #1 RB of the class

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson because he just different from all the other players to me and I like he’s play type. And I get compared to him a lot

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do track, volley, wrestling