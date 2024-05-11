Meet: 2026 ATH De'Zon McCaston
Name: De'Zon McCaston
School: Limestone
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DE/RB/TE/FB
Twitter: @5rznwhy
Instagram: 5rznwhy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18152617/653e78553453160a6c5d8d2f
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great leadership Hard-Working Always locked in the sports
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When I played Washington week 7 of my sophomore year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor and because he shows me how a defensive end also know as a outside linebacker is supposed to play every game and play.