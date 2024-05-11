Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: De'Zon McCaston

School: Limestone

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/RB/TE/FB

Twitter: @5rznwhy

Instagram: 5rznwhy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18152617/653e78553453160a6c5d8d2f

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great leadership Hard-Working Always locked in the sports

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When I played Washington week 7 of my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor and because he shows me how a defensive end also know as a outside linebacker is supposed to play every game and play.