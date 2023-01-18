Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Edward McClain Jr.

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @edwardmcclain_

Instagram: edward_e2_mcclain

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom

Pete Houlihan- DB Coach

Ty Isaac- RB Coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730665/635df3ca386e8d04e0c3f54b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High Character leader, who sacrifices comfort for the sake of the team. Willing to do what’s necessary

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring the first touchdown in the 5A state championship, nominated by FBU Top Gun All Camp performer, Pop Warner National Champion

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey- competitive and intense defender

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track