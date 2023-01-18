Meet: 2026 ATH Edward McCalin Jr.
Name: Edward McClain Jr.
School: Nazareth Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @edwardmcclain_
Instagram: edward_e2_mcclain
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom
Pete Houlihan- DB Coach
Ty Isaac- RB Coach
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730665/635df3ca386e8d04e0c3f54b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High Character leader, who sacrifices comfort for the sake of the team. Willing to do what’s necessary
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring the first touchdown in the 5A state championship, nominated by FBU Top Gun All Camp performer, Pop Warner National Champion
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey- competitive and intense defender
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track