Meet: 2026 ATH Edward McClain
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Edward McClain
School: Nazareth Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @edwardmcclain_
Instagram: edward_E2_mcclain
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom national, win performance, extreme speed
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730665/635df3ca386e8d04e0c3f54b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can can be threat from multiple positions in multiple ways
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My favorite moment so far would have to be scoring my teams first touchdown in the 5a state championship this year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquon Barkley because no matter what his situation is he can always change the momentum of the game with one play, I definitely try to model some of my game after him.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
track and field