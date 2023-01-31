Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Edward McClain

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @edwardmcclain_

Instagram: edward_E2_mcclain

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom national, win performance, extreme speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730665/635df3ca386e8d04e0c3f54b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can can be threat from multiple positions in multiple ways

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far would have to be scoring my teams first touchdown in the 5a state championship this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley because no matter what his situation is he can always change the momentum of the game with one play, I definitely try to model some of my game after him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track and field