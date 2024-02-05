Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Elliott Turner

School: Corliss

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @ElliottTurnerr

Instagram: 3uice._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. HeroH

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18490600/654c345a2ab16704241d62e7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very coachable I can any skill position you put me at A leader I wanna see my team win don’t like losing very competitive.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments was just me being able to play the game I love and showing what I can do at different positions

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank dell Everybody doubted him he went to juco to a big 12 school and put up numbers and I just still look up to him because he a short shifty guy that I wanna be better than