Meet: 2026 ATH Jeff Billik
Name: Jeff Billik
School: Sandburg
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: QB/WR/DB
Twitter: @Jeffery_Bellik
Instagram: Jeffery Bellik
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Wildcats 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15801877/6356c7ec8cd45e0a484932c1
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
benidictine university, st xavier
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
i am a leader, can do it all and leave my blood sweat and tears on the feild
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
having to step up my game and play quarterback when i’ve been a recover my whole life and was a big rushing threat
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
walter payton because he had a different kind of love for the game and was the greatest
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
wrestling and basketball