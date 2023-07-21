Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jeff Billik

School: Sandburg

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB/WR/DB

Twitter: @Jeffery_Bellik

Instagram: Jeffery Bellik

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Wildcats 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15801877/6356c7ec8cd45e0a484932c1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

benidictine university, st xavier

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

i am a leader, can do it all and leave my blood sweat and tears on the feild

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

having to step up my game and play quarterback when i’ve been a recover my whole life and was a big rushing threat

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

walter payton because he had a different kind of love for the game and was the greatest

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestling and basketball