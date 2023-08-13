Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joseph Vierya

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: RB/LB/S/LS

Twitter: @JosephMVieyra

Instagram: 20_jovi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Team lifts/training Lisle 7on7 at Westmont yard

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17820852/6376e57902b2a6041887e2ff

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Benedictine college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership,relentlessness,energy

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

.Getting better with my teammates and succeeding on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn lynch cause he fight for extra yards everyplay and gives his all to keep going

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play Baseball