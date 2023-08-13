Meet: 2026 ATH Joseph Vieyra
Name: Joseph Vierya
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: RB/LB/S/LS
Twitter: @JosephMVieyra
Instagram: 20_jovi
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Team lifts/training Lisle 7on7 at Westmont yard
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17820852/6376e57902b2a6041887e2ff
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Benedictine college
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership,relentlessness,energy
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
.Getting better with my teammates and succeeding on the field
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn lynch cause he fight for extra yards everyplay and gives his all to keep going
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I play Baseball