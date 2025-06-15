Meet: 2026 ATH Kye Weinzierl

Name: Kye Weinzierl

School: Geneseo

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: S/LB WR/RB

Twitter: @KyeWeinzierl

Instagram: Kye_weinzierl

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17722056/67ad2c9cf907280db72454e8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love the process and getting better everyday.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the 2nd round of the playoffs and the team being excited.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sean Taylor because of the way he hit and his intensity.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling state finalist

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Bradyn little