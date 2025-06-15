Meet: 2026 ATH Kye Weinzierl

Name: Kye Weinzierl
School: Geneseo
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: S/LB WR/RB
Twitter: @KyeWeinzierl
Instagram: Kye_weinzierl
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17722056/67ad2c9cf907280db72454e8
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I love the process and getting better everyday.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the 2nd round of the playoffs and the team being excited.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sean Taylor because of the way he hit and his intensity.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling state finalist
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Bradyn little