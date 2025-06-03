Meet: 2026 ATH Marlin Jeffries Jr.

Name: Marlin Jeffries Jr.
School: North Chicago
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: ATH
Instagram: mjayski_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting PAC PERFORMANCE
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17915572/6720e1b66a29f4539a145ef5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
helpful teammate making sure my teammates are doing things the right way
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
jameson williams
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
track and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA