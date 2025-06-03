Meet: 2026 ATH Marlin Jeffries Jr.

Name: Marlin Jeffries Jr.

School: North Chicago

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @MJJR4_

Instagram: mjayski_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting PAC PERFORMANCE

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17915572/6720e1b66a29f4539a145ef5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

helpful teammate making sure my teammates are doing things the right way

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

jameson williams

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA