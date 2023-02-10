Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mick Rapinchuk

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: OLB/WR/ATH

Twitter: @mick_rapinchuk

Instagram: @mickraps5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

DGS lifting, Get Fast Inc

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17820934/6354131ff327a40938c19518

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I understand I may not be a top prospect right now but I have a huge motivation to get better right now and become one and improve on my flaws. I value hard work and i believe these traits could carry into college.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting a comeback win over the eventual conference champions

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Currently Michah Parsons. I love to look at his pass rushing abilities and see how i can improve my game. I also was a big drew brees fan as i like his drive and work ethic

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball.