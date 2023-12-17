Meet: 2026 ATH Santino Whitehead
Name: Santino Whitehead
School: Willowbrook
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: ATH/TE/DE
Twitter: @bamwhitehead
Instagram: @bam_3x_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Goalz 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20609235/6560085bd45eb80bfc4cda70
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Multi-Sport Athlete. Was only a basketball player until 8th grade.Physical, Strong, Aggressive, takes pride in blocking. Throwback football player. Mismatch vs. LBs or DBs. Great leader on/off the field. High Football I.Q. High character rooted in my faith.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going 8-1 during my sophomore season this year,winning conference , and winning every gams by an average of 3 touchdowns
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Travis Kelce. I like physical and athletic TEs