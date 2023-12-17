Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Santino Whitehead

School: Willowbrook

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: ATH/TE/DE

Twitter: @bamwhitehead

Instagram: @bam_3x_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Goalz 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20609235/6560085bd45eb80bfc4cda70

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Multi-Sport Athlete. Was only a basketball player until 8th grade.Physical, Strong, Aggressive, takes pride in blocking. Throwback football player. Mismatch vs. LBs or DBs. Great leader on/off the field. High Football I.Q. High character rooted in my faith.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going 8-1 during my sophomore season this year,winning conference , and winning every gams by an average of 3 touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Travis Kelce. I like physical and athletic TEs