Name: Tommy Thies

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @tommy_thies9

Instagram: tommythies_10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17965325/6357144a578e970b2cf2b0cb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am an athlete that can play on both sides of the ball and will do what it takes to help my team win.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Our freshman team went undefeated on the season in a very tough CCL/ESCC conference. We also beat Loyola at Loyola.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I like Jaquan Brisker because he makes plays, can run, and isn't afraid.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track