Meet: 2026 ATH WalterJones
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Walter Jones
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 157 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @WalterJones06
Instagram: @6._.peoblems
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19021968/63e716d923514c0c4405de18
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My work ethic I like the challenge. I love to compete for everything I want nothing giving to me
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Just winning with my team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stefon Diggs I just like how he compete on the field he has good route running. Also I just like how he play for a purpose
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball, Track, Basketball