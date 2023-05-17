Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Walter Jones

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 157 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @WalterJones06

Instagram: @6._.peoblems

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19021968/63e716d923514c0c4405de18

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My work ethic I like the challenge. I love to compete for everything I want nothing giving to me

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just winning with my team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon Diggs I just like how he compete on the field he has good route running. Also I just like how he play for a purpose

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Track, Basketball