Meet: 2026 DB Ahmad Buchanan
Name: Ahmad Buchanan
School: Oak Lawn Richards
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Ahmadbuchanan1
Instagram: d2aj6
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
NLA 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18211302/65491d082347520e80295e7d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Dedication, discipline, teamwork, resilience, and a strong work ethic is what I’ll bring to a college football program.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was when I got my first interception against rivals Eisenhower.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sauce Gardener because he has such a unique play style and we share the same first name.