Name: Ahmad Buchanan

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Ahmadbuchanan1

Instagram: d2aj6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18211302/65491d082347520e80295e7d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dedication, discipline, teamwork, resilience, and a strong work ethic is what I’ll bring to a college football program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I got my first interception against rivals Eisenhower.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sauce Gardener because he has such a unique play style and we share the same first name.