Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Meet: 2026 DB Ahmad Buchanan

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 15th 2024
Advertisement

Name: Ahmad Buchanan

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Ahmadbuchanan1

Instagram: d2aj6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18211302/65491d082347520e80295e7d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dedication, discipline, teamwork, resilience, and a strong work ethic is what I’ll bring to a college football program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I got my first interception against rivals Eisenhower.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sauce Gardener because he has such a unique play style and we share the same first name.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement