Name: Carter Westbrook

School: Triad

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 142 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Cee2Dub

Instagram: @cee2dub

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I was hoping to join Elite Speed’s 7v7 program next summer.

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I believe my work ethic is one of my best qualities that I can bring into a college football program.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the league championship in Tykes or being able to get playing time in high school ball.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I like Justin Fields because of his dynamic play style.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Not currently, but I am planning on trying out for Baseball and/or Basketball.