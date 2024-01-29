Meet: 2026 DB Justin Titus
Name: Justin Titus
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Justin_titus24
Instagram: Jayskii
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. NLA national
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751613/65649bb9d45e7a03d413ca1e
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker and a true athlete running one of the top 400m times in the state as a freshman
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting a pick against Batavia
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey skilled corner