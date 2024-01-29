Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Justin Titus

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Justin_titus24

Instagram: Jayskii

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. NLA national

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751613/65649bb9d45e7a03d413ca1e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker and a true athlete running one of the top 400m times in the state as a freshman

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting a pick against Batavia

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey skilled corner