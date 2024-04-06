Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Michal Cwieczkowski

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DE/K

Twitter: @mcwieczkows1

Instagram: @mcwieczkowski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18806354/6543d977664bdd03c031cacf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting a pick six

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah parsons because I like his play style.