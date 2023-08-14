Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mason Maldonado

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Mason90Maldonad

Instagram: Da.cpr_dre

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Alex Edmonds-Redline Athletics-Trainer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730940/630ce03f5b47ee0ad45de6a0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Very quick off the ball.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Our 1st game I recorded 3 sacks. Played OFF and DEF in 3 different games the entire game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

T.J Watt. His speed and athleticism make it hard to block him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. I wrestle for HHS. I also joined track and field. Shot-put and disc