Meet: 2026 DE Tristan Knox
Name: Tristan Knox
School: Waubonsie Valley
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @tristannknoxx1
Instagram: tristannknoxx
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18138051/63555d1f0dcaf80bf09ef54a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NIU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
being a leader , uplifting people
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
getting my first camp invite
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
tj watt , because the way he just uses his speed to get around offensive lineman
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball