Name: Tristan Knox

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @tristannknoxx1

Instagram: tristannknoxx

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18138051/63555d1f0dcaf80bf09ef54a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

being a leader , uplifting people

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

getting my first camp invite

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

tj watt , because the way he just uses his speed to get around offensive lineman

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball