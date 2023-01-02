Meet: 2026 DE Tyler Cucio
Name: Tyler Cucio
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @_tylercucio
Instagram: tylercucio
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13026053/6255cfb596778a0ab4bae32f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Carthage
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Competive edge and love for the game.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
State championship game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Bosa twins, same position and humble
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball