Name: Tyler Cucio

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @_tylercucio

Instagram: tylercucio

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13026053/6255cfb596778a0ab4bae32f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carthage

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Competive edge and love for the game.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

State championship game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bosa twins, same position and humble

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball