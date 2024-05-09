Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zack Freund

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @zack.freund29

Instagram: zack.freund29

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16309296/65afbfa2d2259f04a88435ee

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great discipline and Great learning ability hard nosed player I do not let bad plays get to me or my team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting pulled up as a sophomore to play in the play offs for varsity against one of the top teams in illinois

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Chris jones because i feel like we have a similar play style