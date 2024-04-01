Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dominic Infelise

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @Dominfelise

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18026442/6530b0ffff01ce0a081cb009

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Physical

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing Joliet catholic in final 4

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dick butkus