Meet: 2026 DL Jovani Dones
Name: Jovani Dones
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: DL/OL
Instagram: Jovani.dones
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17971611/6431bedea677370a2ce0d16c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My Dedication and Hard work
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
A few of my moments was when i got moved up to varsity for playoffs. another moment in my football career is just how much progressed i have made.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My Favorite football player is ray lewis because he has the mindset of nothing can stop him and he is dedicated to the game no matter what
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling, Track