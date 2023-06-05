Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jovani Dones

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: DL/OL

Twitter: @JovaniD78

Instagram: Jovani.dones

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17971611/6431bedea677370a2ce0d16c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My Dedication and Hard work

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A few of my moments was when i got moved up to varsity for playoffs. another moment in my football career is just how much progressed i have made.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My Favorite football player is ray lewis because he has the mindset of nothing can stop him and he is dedicated to the game no matter what

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Track