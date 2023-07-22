Meet: 2026 DL Noah Telitz
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Noah Telitz
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: DL/OL
Twitter: @NoahTelitz7822
Instagram: Noah.Telitz7822
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Wrestling and track but also lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18058682/6354461117636e0fd073261e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Monmouth
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard work, leadership, good game vision and a great work ethic.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing both sides as a freshman
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ watt because he is one of the best DL to ever play and he is the reason I started playing football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling but also track and field