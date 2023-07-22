Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Noah Telitz

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: DL/OL

Twitter: @NoahTelitz7822

Instagram: Noah.Telitz7822

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Wrestling and track but also lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18058682/6354461117636e0fd073261e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Monmouth

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, leadership, good game vision and a great work ethic.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing both sides as a freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ watt because he is one of the best DL to ever play and he is the reason I started playing football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling but also track and field