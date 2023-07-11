Meet: 2026 DL/OL Noah Telitz
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Noah Telitz
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 255 pounds
Position: DL/OL
Twitter: @NoahTelitz7822
Instagram: Noah.telitz7822
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18058682/6354461117636e0fd073261e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership and team work
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing both ways and being the only linemen to
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ watt
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and track and field