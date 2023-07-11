Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Noah Telitz

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: DL/OL

Twitter: @NoahTelitz7822

Instagram: Noah.telitz7822

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18058682/6354461117636e0fd073261e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership and team work

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing both ways and being the only linemen to

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ watt

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track and field