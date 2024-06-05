Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daeshaun Williams

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 305 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: Ydaeshaun

Instagram: Daeshaun70

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17821386/65388dcf6e8b3a0b7ca56907

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can stop the run and have good pass rush

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we beat new trier

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Chris jones because he is one of the best d tackles model my game after him