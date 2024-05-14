Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joshua Madison

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @sack3m99

Instagram: d1boundbuddha

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18147935/65c5c15bb018f11414e495f3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Boom Linemen

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring intensity, good character, and work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

god blessing with good coaches and putting the right people in my life

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, because he is undersized and he makes up for it with his intensity and he is one of the best defensive players to play the game