Meet: 2026 DT Samuel Ramirez

Name: Samuel Ramirez

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @samramirez_73

Instagram: samuelramirez673

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17711357/632e5621bed74708b0788335

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Very coachable and can play anywhere on the defensive line.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting my first tackle for loss and getting my first pancake on offense

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Randy White because he was just an amazing defensive tackle

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

