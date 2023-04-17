Meet: 2026 DT Samuel Ramirez
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Samuel Ramirez
School: Marmion Academy
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @samramirez_73
Instagram: samuelramirez673
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17711357/632e5621bed74708b0788335
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Very coachable and can play anywhere on the defensive line.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting my first tackle for loss and getting my first pancake on offense
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Randy White because he was just an amazing defensive tackle
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field