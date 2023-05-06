Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jackson Rudolph

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: FB/LB

Twitter: @JacksonRudolph0

Instagram: jackson.rudolph77

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17823703/63014f15c124470a60eecc36

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hardworking, leader, respectful, coachable, and good teammate

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Having a big sack against Antioch at Antioch, starting as a freshman, getting all conference as a freshman that hasn’t been done at Wauconda, making it second round into playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons. He is my favorite football player because he has a great determination for the game. I watch him and see how he reads the game and it reminds me of how I should also do it. Also, he is a hard worker on the field and when watching, he was a captain and didn’t let him team fall when they were down.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Basketball