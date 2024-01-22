Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler Minda

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 177 pounds

Position: HBack

Twitter: @Tyler_minda

Instagram: Tylerminda10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

M2 sports performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476066/654135f02347d70bf0d7d0f1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very coachable kid, work well with others, can do what is asked of me without question.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Building a bond with my teammates and progressing over the years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob gronkowski he has so much talent, great role model, and he’s a beast