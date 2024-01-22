Meet: 2026 HBack Tyler Minda
Name: Tyler Minda
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 177 pounds
Position: HBack
Twitter: @Tyler_minda
Instagram: Tylerminda10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
M2 sports performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476066/654135f02347d70bf0d7d0f1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very coachable kid, work well with others, can do what is asked of me without question.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Building a bond with my teammates and progressing over the years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rob gronkowski he has so much talent, great role model, and he’s a beast