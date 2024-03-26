Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Elliott Dahlberg

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @elliot__09

Instagram: elliott.dahlberg09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476028/653fb89f0c5e68041086959b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader, I bring good energy on game day, I am very coachable, I am very positive.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This last year when we went 8-1 and had a really good season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, because I love watching his film and learning from his game