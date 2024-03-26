Meet: 2026 ILB Elliott Dahlberg
Name: Elliott Dahlberg
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @elliot__09
Instagram: elliott.dahlberg09
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476028/653fb89f0c5e68041086959b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a leader, I bring good energy on game day, I am very coachable, I am very positive.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
This last year when we went 8-1 and had a really good season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis, because I love watching his film and learning from his game