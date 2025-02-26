Meet: 2026 ILB Gavin Smith

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gavin Smith

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @GavinSmith63

Instagram: G_smith1102

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training WIN Performance, Flahive Strength Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18111405/673ac021c64c3c7da6281edb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe that I’m a versatile student-athlete with academics always being my primary focus and priority. Along with my leadership qualities both on and off the field, I believe I also possess high football acumen, physicality, and commitment towards the preparation of myself and my teammates for the season ahead.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Among my favorite moments from my career was holding West Aurora, one of highest scoring teams in the state, to just six points. Some of my other favorites include winning the Central Suburban League three years in a row, and also beating our rival, Warren Township, three years in a row.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Peter Skoronski, a native to Maine South High school, who many others and I view as a role model. Peter was not only valedictorian of his class, but he was also excelled on the field receiving All-American honors. His humbleness and hardworking mentality on and off the field ,throughout college and now into NFL are inspiring to many underclassman including me to try and be just like him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The best player I have played against is Jonas Williams