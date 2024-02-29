Meet: 2026 ILB Piers Eltze
Name: Piers Eltze
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @EltzePiers
Instagram: pizhateqbs
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Training with W.I.N. Performance with their linebacker group.
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGeh0exRbDw
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am hard working, extremely dedicated, passionate, and a leader.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Every single tackle I make.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA