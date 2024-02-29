Advertisement
Meet: 2026 ILB Piers Eltze

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Piers Eltze

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @EltzePiers

Instagram: pizhateqbs

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Training with W.I.N. Performance with their linebacker group.

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGeh0exRbDw

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am hard working, extremely dedicated, passionate, and a leader.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Every single tackle I make.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

