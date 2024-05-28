Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Noah Sur

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @noahsur2026

Instagram: noahsur_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17892060/653692a00662280ba49223a4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Academics, spirit, talent

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Game winning 25-yard field goal to beat St Francis of Wheaton

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker, he is the kicking goat