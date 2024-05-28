Meet: 2026 K/P Noah Sur
Name: Noah Sur
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: K/P
Twitter: @noahsur2026
Instagram: noahsur_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17892060/653692a00662280ba49223a4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Academics, spirit, talent
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Game winning 25-yard field goal to beat St Francis of Wheaton
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Tucker, he is the kicking goat